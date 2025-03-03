Christian Brown News: Contributes in limited time

Brown recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) over five minutes in Saturday's 117-98 G League loss to Stockton.

Brown played a limited role of the Sioux Falls bench Saturday, but made the most of her time on the court by connecting on a pair of threes and finishing as one of four Skyforce bench players with five or more points. Brown has appeared in 16 G League contests, averaging 7.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.