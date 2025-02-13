Christian Brown News: Contributes off bench in defeat
Brown ended with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over nine minutes in Wednesday's 123-104 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Brown made the most of his limited minutes off the bench Wednesday, playing in a team-low minute total but still contributing offensively in a losing effort. Brown has appeared in 13 G League contests this season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
Christian Brown
Free Agent
