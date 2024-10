Brown was selected by the Skyforce with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 swingman will join the Skyforce after going undrafted out of Tennessee State. In his fifth collegiate season, Brown averaged a career-high 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.2 minutes per game in 28 regular-season outings.