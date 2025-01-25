Christian Brown News: Leader off bench in victory

Brown notched 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, on assist and one block over 21 minutes in Saturday's 124-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Brown shined off the bench Saturday, leading all Sioux Falls second unit players in scoring while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points and coming up two points short of the 20-point mark. Brown has appeared in six G League contests this seasons, averaging 7.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.