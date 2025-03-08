Christian Brown News: Leading scorer off bench in win

Brown ended with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes in Friday's 108-101 G League win over Austin.

Brown played in just over 15 minutes off the bench Friday, but made the most of that time on the court by leading all Sioux Falls bench players in scoring and shots made in a winning effort. Brown has appeared in 18 contests this season, averaging 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.