Christian Brown News: Pitches in off bench in return

Brown recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes in Tuesday's 121-109 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Brown returned Tuesday after missing time with a leg injury, contributing off the bench despite playing in a bench-low minute total. Brown has appeared in 10 G League outings this season, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest.