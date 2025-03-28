Fantasy Basketball
Christian Brown headshot

Christian Brown News: Quiet outing in limited action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Brown finished with two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist over nine minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 G League loss to Stockton.

Brown played a limited role off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's contest, playing in a team-low minute total and putting together a quiet outing that included a pair of points. Brown has appeared in 23 outings this season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Christian Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
