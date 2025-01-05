Christian Brown News: Removed from inactive list

Brown was not present on the inactive list despite not appearing in Saturday's 113-100 loss to San Diego.

Brown missed Friday's game due to an illness, but was absent on the list of players inactive in Saturday's outing even though he didn't appear in the contest. Brown has appeared in just one game for Sioux Falls so far this season, being held scoreless in a 121-104 win Dec. 30 over the Valley Suns.