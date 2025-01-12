Christian Brown News: Tallies 30 points off bench in win

Brown finished with 30 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Friday's 152-102 G League win over Westchester.

Brown shined off the Sioux Falls bench in a blowout victory Friday, leading all second unit players in scoring while concluding as one of two Skyforce players with 30 or more points in a high scoring battle. Brown has appeared in three G League contests this season, averaging 11.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.