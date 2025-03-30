Christian Brown News: Top scorer off bench in finale

Brown tallied 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds over 21 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Brown provided a lift off the Sioux Falls bench in Saturday's regular-season finale, leading all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total. Brown appeared in 24 games this season, averaging 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.