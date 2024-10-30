Fantasy Basketball
Christian Koloko

Christian Koloko Injury: Will eventually ramp up in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Koloko (illness) will begin his return-to-play process with the Lakers' G League affiliate, although a timeline remains to be specified, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Koloko will report the South Bay Lakers to start the G League season, although his timing for returning to on-court action is still to be determined. Koloko's health following blood clot issue continues being overseen by the NBA's Fitness-to-Play Panel, but he gradually progressing in becoming fully cleared.

Christian Koloko
Los Angeles Lakers
