Koloko won't play Friday against the Suns as the Lakers work him back to playing condition, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Koloko missed Opening Night due to a long-term blood clotting issue, though the club is optimistic he will return to game action soon. The 24-year-old is not expected to play a significant role with the club, but he could step up as the Lakers' third-string center if Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) misses additional time.