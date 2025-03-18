Fantasy Basketball
Christian Koloko News: Contributes in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Koloko recorded four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist in nine minutes in Monday's 125-109 win over the Spurs.

Koloko played only single digit minutes Monday, but converted on both of his shot attempts. The 24-year-old has played in four consecutive games since being recalled from the G League, serving as the backup to starting center Jaxson Hayes. In those four games, the big man is averaging 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.

