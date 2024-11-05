Christian Koloko News: Not listed on injury report

Koloko (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Koloko dealt with a blot clot issue that sidelined him for the entire 2023-24 campaign, but he's been making strong progress over the past few weeks. While he's not listed on the injury report, Koloko likely won't be thrust into the rotation right away and is expected to spend most of his time in the G League given his two-way status.