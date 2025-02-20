Christian Koloko News: Playing sparingly

Koloko is averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.0 minutes per game in his last five appearances since Jan. 28.

Koloko tied a season high with 18 minutes vs. the 76ers on Jan. 18 after Anthony Davis exited with an abdominal injury, but that outing hasn't translated into regular playing time. With center minutes available following the Davis trade, the Lakers haven't called on the former Arizona big man, instead signing veteran Alex Len and deploying small-ball lineups with forward Dorian Finney-Smith on the floor.