Christian Koloko News: Plays 18 minutes

Koloko logged four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the 76ers.

Koloko saw his largest workload since Jan. 2, as Anthony Davis left this game after 10 minutes with an abdominal strain. Davis is expected to miss at least three more games for the Lakers, putting Koloko on the radar in deeper formats as a potential streaming option. Jaxson Hayes will likely see the bulk of the minutes based on previous instances, but he played just 19 minutes Tuesday.