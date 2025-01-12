Christian Koloko News: Solid outing in G League

Koloko totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Koloko has made two straight appearances for South Bay, totaling 31 points (12-23 FG, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and nine blocks. With playing time hard to come by at the NBA level, Koloko figures to get extended looks in the G League during the second half of the season.