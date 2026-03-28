Christian Shumate News: Ends season with double-double
Shumate finished with 24 points (12-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists across 46 minutes in Friday's 123-101 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Shumate did a great job, although it was not enough for his squad to avoid defeat in its last regular-season clash. The forward managed to add to his total of eight double-doubles, tying Trey Alexander as the team's third-best performer in that aspect. The 18 rebounds represented a season-high mark for Shumate and pulled his average up to 6.6 rebounds per game.
Christian Shumate
Free Agent
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