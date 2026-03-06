Christian Shumate News: Impactful off bench in loss

Shumate recorded 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Shumate had a fair performance despite his side's defeat, as he came close to a double-double against the G League Kings. He has now made at least 60.0 percent of his attempts from the field in three straight games while combining that scoring production with a consistent output of more than six rebounds in each of those contests.