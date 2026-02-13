Christian Shumate News: Posts double-double Thursday

Shumate racked up 25 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one steal and one block during 41 minutes in Thursday's 141-103 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Shumate reached the 20-point threshold for the third time over his last five contests while recording his second double-double over that span. He had previously appeared off the bench in three consecutive games but regained a starting spot and logged significant playing time against the Remix.