Christian Wood headshot

Christian Wood Injury: Let go by LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

The Lakers waived Wood (knee) on Tuesday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The big man was waived in order to make room for veteran center Alex Len, who signed with the club on Tuesday. Wood didn't appear in a single game for the Lakers during the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from a left knee surgery that he underwent in September. The 29-year-old could latch on with a club looking for depth in the frontcourt, though his health is a glaring issue that could seemingly hold him back.

