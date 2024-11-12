Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Wood headshot

Christian Wood Injury: Out at least four more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that Wood (knee) has experienced soreness in his surgically repaired knee and will miss at least four more weeks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wood was nearing his re-evaluation date following an arthroscopic procedure in early September, but the big man isn't close to returning to game action. Even when healthy, Wood will have an uphill battle for playing time in the Lakers' crowded frontcourt, but he brings a unique skill set to the table.

Christian Wood
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now