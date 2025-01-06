Fantasy Basketball
Christian Wood headshot

Christian Wood Injury: Still not ready to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 3:13pm

Wood (knee) remains out for Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wood is still not ready to make his regular-season debut following offseason knee surgery. The veteran big man is inching closer to returning, but he can be labeled doubtful for game action, including Thursday's game against the Hornets, until Los Angeles provides another update on Wood's status.

Christian Wood
Los Angeles Lakers
