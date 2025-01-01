Christian Wood Injury: Won't make season debut Thursday

Wood (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Wood is working his way back from arthroscopic left knee surgery that he underwent in early September, but he's still not ramped up enough to return to game action. Until the Lakers provide another update on his status, the veteran big man should be viewed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks without a clear timetable for his return.