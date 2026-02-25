Chucky Hepburn headshot

Chucky Hepburn Injury: Sheds crutches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Hepburn (knee) was spotted Wednesday no longer using crutches, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Hepburn underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, and while it's unclear how close he is to making a return, ditching the crutches is a significant improvement in his recovery. The rookie two-way player has appeared in just two NBA games this season.

Chucky Hepburn
Toronto Raptors
