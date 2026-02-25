Chucky Hepburn Injury: Sheds crutches
Hepburn (knee) was spotted Wednesday no longer using crutches, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Hepburn underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, and while it's unclear how close he is to making a return, ditching the crutches is a significant improvement in his recovery. The rookie two-way player has appeared in just two NBA games this season.
