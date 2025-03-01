Chuma Okeke News: All-around outing not enough

Okeke tallied 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 132-103 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Okeke scored at least 21 points for a third straight game and registered multiple blocks for the 17th time this season. He's averaging 17.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game across 38 G League appearances.