Chuma Okeke News: Back with Philadelphia
The 76ers signed Okeke to a 10-day contract Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
It's the second 10-day contract that Okeke has received from the 76ers. His lone appearance came Feb. 7 against the Pistons, when he logged one rebound in two minutes of playing time. He was waived before the All-Star break, but with the 76ers dealing with a plethora of injuries, Okeke finds himself back on the roster and could see more minutes in his second go around.
