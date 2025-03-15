Fantasy Basketball
Chuma Okeke News: Back with Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

The 76ers signed Okeke to a 10-day contract Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

It's the second 10-day contract that Okeke has received from the 76ers. His lone appearance came Feb. 7 against the Pistons, when he logged one rebound in two minutes of playing time. He was waived before the All-Star break, but with the 76ers dealing with a plethora of injuries, Okeke finds himself back on the roster and could see more minutes in his second go around.

