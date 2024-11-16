Chuma Okeke News: Does it all in win

Okeke totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-100 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Okeke was ultra-efficient from the field en route to finishing second on the team in points behind Alex O'Connell. He also finished second on the team in rebounds and recorded a game-high three steals en route to a team-high plus-35 point differential.