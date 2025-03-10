Chuma Okeke News: Dominant all-around in win
Okeke played 36 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 104-100 win over Birmingham and compiled 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.
Okeke had a dominant all-around outing versus the Squadron as he led the team in points scored, assists and blocks. Sunday's victory also marked the 10th time this season that the 6-foot-7 forward has scored 20 or more points in a game, and he is now averaging 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 41 outings.
Chuma Okeke
Free Agent
