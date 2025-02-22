Chuma Okeke News: Double-double in G League

Okeke supplied 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes Friday during the G LEague Westchester Knicks' 106-103 win over Raptors 905.

Okeke led his team in rebounding Friday, and he was one of four Westchester players to score at least 20 points. He has logged a double-double in six of his last nine G League outings. Okeke has played for Westchester in its last two G League games after the 76ers opted to let his 10-day contract expire Feb. 13.