Chuma Okeke News: Finds opportunity in G League

The G League's Westchester Knicks reacquired Okeke on Wednesday.

Okeke will return to the G League after the 76ers opted not to re-sign him following the expiration of his second 10-day contract. He appeared in each of Philadelphia's last six games, averaging 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per contest.