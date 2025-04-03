Chuma Okeke News: Inks pact with Cleveland

The Cavaliers signed Okeke to a standard contract Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Okeke will fill Cleveland's final roster spot after signing two 10-day contracts with the 76ers this season. The 26-year-old forward made seven appearances (three starts) with the Sixers, averaging 6.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 24.4 minutes per contest. However, Okeke is unlikely to carve out a significant role in Cleveland's rotation unless injuries arise.