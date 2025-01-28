Chuma Okeke News: Logs double-double

Okeke played 39 minutes Monday during Westchester's 126-105 win over the Wolves and logged 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

Okeke had a solid all-around outing Monday as managed to compile his 11th double-double of the season in addition to leading the team in blocks. Across 32 appearances so far this season, the 26-year-old is currently averaging 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.