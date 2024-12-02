Chuma Okeke News: Logs eight steals

Okeke played 41 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 129-127 G League loss versus Capital City and logged 21 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and a block.

Okeke was dominant defensively for Westchester, as his eight steals led the team and served as a new season high for the 26-year-old. He also led the team in assists in addition to surpassing 20 points scored for the second time this season.