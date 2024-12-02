Chuma Okeke News: Logs eight steals
Okeke played 41 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 129-127 G League loss versus Capital City and logged 21 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and a block.
Okeke was dominant defensively for Westchester, as his eight steals led the team and served as a new season high for the 26-year-old. He also led the team in assists in addition to surpassing 20 points scored for the second time this season.
Chuma Okeke
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now