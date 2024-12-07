Chuma Okeke News: Logs first triple-double

Okeke played 38 minutes Friday during Westchester's 129-109 win versus the Raptors 905 and compiled 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block.

Okeke led Westchester in both rebounds and assists during Friday's victory en route to compiling his first triple-double of the season. Throughout nine games played, the 26-year-old currently averages 17.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.