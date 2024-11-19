Chuma Okeke News: Posts double-double in loss

Okeke played 38 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 118-110 loss to Maine and logged 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Okeke was effective on the boards for Westchester once again as he managed to compile his second double-double in just four games played this season. However, the 26-year-old struggled shooting the ball from deep, as he converted on just 12.5 percent of his three-point attempts.