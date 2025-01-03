Chuma Okeke News: Scores season-high points

Okeke played 40 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 107-104 loss to the Blue Coats and logged 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists.

Okeke had a dominant outing despite the loss as he managed to score a season-high 23 points while shooting 50.0 percent from both field and beyond the arc. He has been off to a hot start throughout the first four games of the regular season, scoring a combined 65 points during that span in addition to hauling in 25 rebounds.