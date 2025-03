Okeke will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Okeke will be a starter for the 76ers for the first time this season Friday in San Antonio. The 26-year-old big man has played in four games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 66.7 percent from the floor.