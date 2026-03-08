CJ Huntley News: Another big line in G League

Huntley recorded 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes before fouling out Saturday in the G League Valley Suns' 126-125 loss to the Rip City Remix.

The undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State cleared the 20-point mark for his fourth consecutive appearance with Valley and is now averaging 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 26.6 minutes per game over 40 appearances. Huntley signed a two-way contract with Phoenix last week and is still waiting to make his NBA debut, but he could be available to play for the Suns in Sunday's game against the Hornets.