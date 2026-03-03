CJ Huntley News: Dazzles in G League outing

Huntley recorded 32 points (16-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes Monday in the G League Valley Suns' 121-112 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

After the Suns signed him to a two-way deal earlier Tuesday, Huntley validated the decision by establishing a new season high in scoring. The undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State will have the ability to move between the NBA and G League levels through the end of the regular season, but he's still likely to see the majority of his playing time with Valley. Over 39 appearances in the G League on the season, Huntley has shot 63.2 percent from the field while averaging 14.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.