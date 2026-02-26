CJ Huntley headshot

CJ Huntley News: Double-doubles in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Huntley recorded 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four turnovers in 27 minutes of Wednesday's 113-99 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Huntley continues to be a standout player for the Suns. Across 23 regular-season appearances, he's averaging 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per contest.

CJ Huntley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Huntley
