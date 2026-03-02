CJ Huntley headshot

CJ Huntley News: Lands two-way deal with Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 7:23am

Huntley agreed Monday with the Suns on a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today.

Huntley has now signed a two-way deal for the second time this season, as he previously put pen to paper on a contract with Phoenix after going undrafted out of Appalachian State in June. He ended up being waived before the start of the regular season and has since remained in the organization as a member of the G League's Valley Suns. Over 38 appearances with Valley, the rookie big man has averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game while converting at a 63.1 percent clip from the field.

CJ Huntley
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Huntley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Huntley See More
NBA Pacific Division Preview: Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Suns & Kings Analysis
NBA
NBA Pacific Division Preview: Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Suns & Kings Analysis
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
203 days ago