CJ Huntley News: Posts 25 points Thursday

Huntley finished with 25 points (11-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 27 minutes in Thursday's 129-98 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Huntley had an efficient outing, which tied his season-high scoring total, even though his rebound numbers decreased in comparison to his last few games. Having started in six of the last seven contests, Huntley is one of his team's most reliable sources of defensive stats and has recently gained some scoring momentum.