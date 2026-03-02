CJ Huntley News: Signs two-way deal with Phoenix
The Suns signed Huntley to a two-way contract Monday, per Michael Scotto of USA Today.
It's the second two-way deal of the year with Phoenix for Huntley, who can now move back and forth between the NBA and G League as needed. That said, most of his playing time is likely to come with the G League's Valley Suns moving forward. The undrafted rookie is averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game across 25 G League regular-season outings, shooting 62.1 percent from the field.
