CJ Huntley News: Solid effort against Stars

Huntley logged 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 30 minutes in Thursday's 123-120 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Huntely contributed to both attacking and defensive play, ending up with team-high counts of points, rebounds and steals during the victory. The center also increased his tally to eight double-doubles in 33 games played this season, and the 14 rebounds tied his second-highest mark during that period.