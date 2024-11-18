Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

McCollum (thigh) was able to go through Monday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans face the Mavericks on the road Tuesday, but coach Willie Green wasn't ready to disclose McCollum's status. The veteran has missed the past 10 games for the Pelicans, but he's on the verge of a return. There should be more clarity after the Pelicans release their injury report Monday evening.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now