CJ McCollum Injury: Goes through practice

McCollum (thigh) was able to go through Monday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans face the Mavericks on the road Tuesday, but coach Willie Green wasn't ready to disclose McCollum's status. The veteran has missed the past 10 games for the Pelicans, but he's on the verge of a return. There should be more clarity after the Pelicans release their injury report Monday evening.