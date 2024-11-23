CJ McCollum Injury: Hopeful to play Monday
McCollum (thigh) went through a full-contact practice Saturday and hopes to play in Monday's game versus the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
McCollum has missed New Orleans' previous 13 games due to a right adductor strain. While the veteran guard's return to practice is a good sign of his availability for Monday's contest, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report.
