CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum Injury: Hopeful to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

McCollum (thigh) went through a full-contact practice Saturday and hopes to play in Monday's game versus the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

McCollum has missed New Orleans' previous 13 games due to a right adductor strain. While the veteran guard's return to practice is a good sign of his availability for Monday's contest, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report.

