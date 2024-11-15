CJ McCollum Injury: On track for return

Coach Willie Green said Friday that McCollum (adductor) has started to participate in some three-on-three and five-on-five action, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

McCollum hasn't played since Oct. 29 due to a right adductor strain, though Green said he is nearing a return to game action while ramping up in on-court activities, according to Eichenhofer. The star guard's presence has been missed in a depleted backcourt without Jordan Hawkins (back), Dejounte Murray (hand), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring). McCollum's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Lakers, though it is unclear whether he will operate under a minutes restriction with the lengthy list of injuries to the Pelicans.