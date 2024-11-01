CJ McCollum Injury: Out at least two weeks

The Pelicans announced Friday that McCollum was diagnosed with a right adductor strain and is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks.

McCollum had already been ruled out Friday's contest but is now set to miss an extended period due to a right adductor strain. In the 33-year-old guard's absence, Jose Alvarado, Jamal Cain, and Jordan Hawkins (back) are candidates to receive increased playing time. The earliest McCollum is expected to return to action is in mid-November.