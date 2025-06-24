CJ McCollum Injury: Traded to Washington

The Pelicans traded McCollum (foot), Kelly Olynyk (heel) and a future second-round pick to the Wizards on Tuesday in exchange for Jordan Poole (elbow), Saddiq Bey (knee) and the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

McCollum, who missed the end of the 2024-25 season with a contusion, will likely be fully healthy in no time. The veteran guard will be on an expiring $30.6 million contract in Washington, making him a candidate to be flipped again down the road. The Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild, which makes McCollum an odd fit on the roster.